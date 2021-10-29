Leo Schiermeister

Leo Schiermeister, 86, of Hazelton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. at Myers Funeral Home, Linton, N.D. Funeral Service for Leo will be on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Hazelton. Live stream available at www.Myersfh.com. Committal will be at 2:30 p.m. at Glencoe Cemetery.

Leo was born in Hazelton, May 5, 1935 to the parents of Walter and Hilda (Schmidt) Schiermeister. He graduated from Hazelton High School in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart Dorinda (Lindeman) November 8, 1953, they were married 67 years.

Leo and Dorinda built their home along the Missouri River where they raised their three children, Carla, Durant and Shelly.

Leo was a Steward of the land and was a pioneer of irrigation in Emmons County. He accomplished everything he put his mind to. He got his Pilot's license and flew to many places conducting business and also enjoyed taking family and friends on airplane rides. Leo and Dorinda loved to travel to their favorite place Maui, Hawaii, vacationing there for many years.

Leo had a very strong Christian faith, he was an active member and sang in the choir at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, he instilled and laid the foundation for his family to follow God's word.

He served on various boards in the community in Hazelton and served as past President of the Missouri Slope Irrigation Board.

His family was the core of his life, he enjoyed spending time with his family from his children, grandchildren to his great-grandchildren. Leo was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family always found time to go boating on the Missouri River. Many Sunday afternoons were spent taking nature rides in the pasture. Leo and Dorinda took their grandkids on many special trips, getting to show them the world through their eyes. They were able to attend four generations of special family events from weddings, baptisms, confirmations, graduations, basketball games, football games, hockey games, recitals, and the Nutcracker.

Blessed to share his life with him, his wife Dorinda; daughters Carla (Rob) Lein, Shelly Foel and daughter-in-law Sharon Schiermeister; Grand Daughters, Jana (Kelly) Hart, Jamie (Colin) Carpenter; Great-Grandchildren, Mason and Madison Hart, Sam and Ava Carpenter.

Leo is now reunited in heaven with his son, Durant Schiermeister, grandson Nathan Scherr, son-in-law Clayton Foell; Father, mother and brother.