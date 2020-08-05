Leo J. Reiser Jr., 70, of Turtle Lake, went to be with Jesus and is finally free of all pain and able to walk as he so desperately wanted to do. He will never again have to struggle for every breath of air in his heavenly home. Leo lost his battle to pancreatic cancer after a four-year struggle July 31, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake, with Pastor Sondra Krogstad officiating. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, with military rites provided by the Mandan VFW and American Legion and ND National Guard. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Leo was born Sept. 29, 1949, in Bismarck, the son of Leo Reiser Sr. and Leota (Beierle) Reiser. He attended grade school and high school in Turtle Lake. He also attended Hansen Mechanical Trade School in Fargo and became a diesel mechanic. He first worked for Zwicker Motor Company and Hass Chevrolet in Turtle Lake. Leo met a young lady, LaVonne Demchuk, at a wedding dance in Turtle Lake and they started dating and fell in love. Marriage would have to wait due to Leo joining the military. He was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, as a recovery systems operator with his own wrecker. Apparently the U.S. Army thought a North Dakota boy should know how to rescue vehicles from the icy mountainside roads. Leo was honorably discharged in 1972 and married LaVonne Demchuk Sept. 30, 1972, in Turtle Lake.
He started work at Cooperative Power Association south of Underwood before the power plant began operation. Leo was the mechanical maintenance foreman and held several different titles until retiring after 33 years from Great River Energy.
Leo and LaVonne were overjoyed to learn they were expecting their first child. Jennifer was born in 1978 and Leo telling everyone how he paid for her hospital bill with fox and coyote pelts that he had trapped. John L. Reiser was born in 1980 and in 1981, their daughter Jami completed the family. In 1986, they purchased 13 acres of rock and weeds two miles south of Turtle Lake. The family transformed the land into a beautiful setting on which they raised their family. They loved landscaping and watching things grow.
Leo was active in many organizations including; being the Commander and Adjutant of the Turtle Lake American Legion, President of Trinity Lutheran Church Council, Chief of the Turtle Lake Fire Department, Trinity Lutheran League Advisor and a volunteer with the Turtle Lake Ambulance Service. Leo and LaVonne shared the fun times of being very loyal Green Bay Packer fans but above all he cherished being a “Grandpa.” Even on his deepest, darkest days, the mere mention of any one of their names would bring a smile.
Leo is survived by his wife of 47 years, LaVonne; his children, Jennifer (Mark) Anderson, Fargo; John L. Reiser of Mandan; and Jami (Jason Fall), Mandan; his six grandchildren, Karsten Hegney, Kaullen Hegney, Jaelee Hegney, Mandan; Sawyer Anderson, Fargo; Bailey Reiser of Mandan; Sloane Anderson of Fargo; his mother-in-law, Veona Hansen of St. Gabriel's in Bismarck; his sisters, Lois Rust of Turtle Lake and Janet (Del) Schnaidt of Minnesota and his step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Lynda and brother-in-law, Rodney Rust.
Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Leo with his family.
