Leo Reiser

He started work at Cooperative Power Association south of Underwood before the power plant began operation. Leo was the mechanical maintenance foreman and held several different titles until retiring after 33 years from Great River Energy.

Leo and LaVonne were overjoyed to learn they were expecting their first child. Jennifer was born in 1978 and Leo telling everyone how he paid for her hospital bill with fox and coyote pelts that he had trapped. John L. Reiser was born in 1980 and in 1981, their daughter Jami completed the family. In 1986, they purchased 13 acres of rock and weeds two miles south of Turtle Lake. The family transformed the land into a beautiful setting on which they raised their family. They loved landscaping and watching things grow.

Leo was active in many organizations including; being the Commander and Adjutant of the Turtle Lake American Legion, President of Trinity Lutheran Church Council, Chief of the Turtle Lake Fire Department, Trinity Lutheran League Advisor and a volunteer with the Turtle Lake Ambulance Service. Leo and LaVonne shared the fun times of being very loyal Green Bay Packer fans but above all he cherished being a “Grandpa.” Even on his deepest, darkest days, the mere mention of any one of their names would bring a smile.