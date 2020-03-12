Leo Fettig Jr.

It is with profound sadness to announce the very sudden passing of Leo Keith Fettig Jr. on the day of March 8, 2020. Leo Keith Fettig Jr., 60, Bismarck, also known as the life of the party, the guy with all the answers, and a man with a golden heart had said his final sarcastic joke that in which cannot be printed here.

Our beloved father and friend Leo was born May 15, 1959 in Fargo, the son of Leo and Helen (Egan) Fettig. He graduated from Mclusky. He then went on to college for two years at NDSU and two years at UND in the field of geology.

He then married Betty Weisbeck on June 25, 1982. They then had two beautiful children Matthew and Megan.

He is survived by his wife Betty, son Matt and daughter Megan; one sister Laura (Les) and their son David Schoenberg; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Helen Fettig; brother-in-law, Terry Kleinsasser; special friends, Karen Robinson and Michelle Hinojosa.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

To share memories of Leo and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.