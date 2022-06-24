 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lenore M. Plumier

Lenore M. Plumier

VALLEY CITY - Lenore was born to Arnold and Mary June Plumier. Her Mother passed at her birth, so she was adopted by Ada and Jesse Norman of Shelbyville. She grew up and graduated high school then married Roy Kelly and had three children: Michael Kelly, Linda Babb & Toni Bryson. Divorced and moved to CA where she graduated Sierra University at Costa Mesa, CA. Through the years she was a small business owner, ran a adult foster home and was a counselor for battered women.

Lenore is survived by her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren: Stephen Kelly, Timothy & Jacob Bryson, Beau Klinkhamer & Kyra Eck. Her great grandchildren are Izzi, Ivanna, Ivaya, Leanna & Ellie. Lenore was a singer, painter and published several books. She was a brave woman who lost her mother as an infant & mourned her mother in life. She will be buried in Shelbyville, IL next to her mother.

