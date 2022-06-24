Lenore M. Plumier

VALLEY CITY - Lenore was born to Arnold and Mary June Plumier. Her Mother passed at her birth, so she was adopted by Ada and Jesse Norman of Shelbyville. She grew up and graduated high school then married Roy Kelly and had three children: Michael Kelly, Linda Babb & Toni Bryson. Divorced and moved to CA where she graduated Sierra University at Costa Mesa, CA. Through the years she was a small business owner, ran a adult foster home and was a counselor for battered women.