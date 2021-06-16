Leland Messer

Leland “Lee” Franklin Messer passed away peacefully June 9, 2021 at the age of 70 after a valiant battle with cancer, with loved ones at his side. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend. A liturgy of word service will be held 10 a.m. MDT Wednesday, June 16 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Deacon Robert Bohn presiding. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m. CDT at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Military honors will be provided by the Bismarck Community Honor Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Lee was born Dec. 26, 1950 in Richardton to Frank and Theresa Messer and was raised on the family farm. He graduated from Richardton High School and entered the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division. After being honorably discharged in 1972, he attended the State School of Science in Wahpeton.