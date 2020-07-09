Lela Hohbein

Lela May (Skager) Hohbein, 85, Bismarck, passed away March 28, 2020, at a long term care facility. Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Lela was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Beulah, to Francis “Frank” and Bessie (Koester) Skager. She married John D. Hohbein June 10, 1958. After his time in the army, they moved to Mandan in 1966.
She is survived by five sons, Curtis, Jeff (Lori), Jerry (Suzanne), Justin (Toni), and Jensen; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Breann, Kaitlyn and Kasey; and two great-grandchildren, Kira and Keaton.
She is loved and missed by all she knew and loved.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan
