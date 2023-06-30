Lee Volk

BISMARCK - Leo Volk, 94, of Selz and Bismarck passed away June 27, 2023 at St. Vincent's in Bismarck. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Harvey.

Visitation begins on Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m. followed by the Rosary recitation at 4:45 p.m. and the prayer service at 5 p.m. all on Sunday at the Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, ND. Burial will be the church cemetery.

Leo is survived by his son, Kenneth (Deborah) Volk of Minot, ND; daughters, Deborah Hauff of Bismarck, Judy Volk (Tracy Stein) of Bismarck; grandchildren, Megan (Jordan) Ross, Surrey ND, Kathryn Volk, Cincinnati OH, Michelle Hauff, Bismarck ND, Steven Hauff of Drake ND; great grandchildren Archer Ross, Coralie Ross, and Jude Ross; brother, Anton Volk of Bismarck; sister, Helen Volk of Harvey; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Leo was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Agatha; brothers, Daniel and Leonard; sister, Marie Hager.