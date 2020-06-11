Lee Erickson, 61, passed away June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Lee was born at 6:35 a.m. Jan. 10, 1959, at St. Alexius Hospital, son of Earl and Donna Erickson. In 1973, he became a member of United Methodist Church. He later graduated from Bismarck High School in 1977.
Lee dated Connie for almost three years when he asked her to move on the family farm with him. They became a team with Lee teaching her everything he knew. They were married on Oct. 11, 1996, at First United Methodist Church. Their pride and joy, AdamLee Conrad Erickson, was born on March 18, 1998. He was named after both grandparents and his father. Lee was so proud of his son and supported him with everything he could.
Family and his furbabies were very important to Lee. He attended every school function Adam had – no matter what the season. Lee always made sure he was there for his parents.
Lee's love of farming and ranching ran deep in his blood. He grew up learning the trade and working side-by-side with his father. When Earl retired, Lee kept the farm going. Earl's wish was for the farm to continue and Lee certainly kept that wish. Like his father, Lee also has the same wish for the farm to continue and his family will do their best to honor Lee's wishes.
He was a natural mechanic and throughout his life enjoyed being a part of the racetrack, Desert Rats 4x4 Club, bowling, softball, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, gas powered vehicles and pool league (where he was known for his talent). When Lee was busy tinkering on projects, his kitten Trouble would follow him around like he was teaching him things. Trouble would like to take parts Lee was working on and hide them.
Lee was a kind, gentle man who touched so many lives in his life. Everyone he met became a friend. He loved visiting with his neighbors for hours on end.
He was recently showing Elijah everything he knew. Thank you, Elijah, for letting Lee share all his wisdom. You will never know what that meant to him.
Lee and Connie recently moved Adam home after graduating from college, which was a blessing for the family to have this last month together.
Lee left us too soon. There are no words to express the pain, loss and emptiness our family is feeling. Lee never let anyone know how he was feeling – he didn't want to worry anyone. No matter what the family had to tackle, we remained together as a family. His love for family always remained. God took him too soon.
Knowing Lee's nature, he would be so thankful for everyone supporting and helping his family through this difficult journey.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, AdamLee; kitten, Trouble; nephew, Jason (fiancé, Renee Turnvall) Moen and children Rachael (Myles) Kirsteatter, Kadence Moen and Neveah Moen, Superior, Wis.; brother-in-law, Richard (Janie-Hoffer-Moen) Moen, Superior, Wis.; sister, Vonnie (Al) Kalinowski, Superior, Wis.; the family he was blessed with when he married Connie, Richard (Pat) Vogel, Sacramento, Calif., Adam (Paulette) Vogel and their children Scott and Sherri, Mandan, Allen (Candy) Vogel and their children Steve and Anna, Oakes, Violet (Jerome) Pfenning and their children Sandy, Monte and Greg, Bismarck; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Kevin, Brandon, Elijah, Doreen, Ray, Tim, Ike and Township neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his honorary brother, Chris Koppang, and his parents.
To share memories of Lee and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.