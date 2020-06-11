Lee Erickson

He was a natural mechanic and throughout his life enjoyed being a part of the racetrack, Desert Rats 4x4 Club, bowling, softball, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, gas powered vehicles and pool league (where he was known for his talent). When Lee was busy tinkering on projects, his kitten Trouble would follow him around like he was teaching him things. Trouble would like to take parts Lee was working on and hide them.

Lee was a kind, gentle man who touched so many lives in his life. Everyone he met became a friend. He loved visiting with his neighbors for hours on end.

He was recently showing Elijah everything he knew. Thank you, Elijah, for letting Lee share all his wisdom. You will never know what that meant to him.

Lee and Connie recently moved Adam home after graduating from college, which was a blessing for the family to have this last month together.

Lee left us too soon. There are no words to express the pain, loss and emptiness our family is feeling. Lee never let anyone know how he was feeling – he didn't want to worry anyone. No matter what the family had to tackle, we remained together as a family. His love for family always remained. God took him too soon.