× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lea Petz, 52, Bismarck, passed away at Sanford Health, Fargo. She was airlifted to Fargo after suffering a brain aneurysm and cardiac arrest resulting in her flatlining for 18 minutes. Lea came back to say her goodbyes and passed peacefully on Sunday, July 26. Those who weren't able to say goodbye to her yet will have the opportunity from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck. Visitors are welcome to come celebrate the life of a daughter, sister, friend, auntie and mother, Lea Ann Petz.

Lea was born on Aug. 8, 1967, to Stan and Jacquline. She began a life where she was surrounded by friends and family she loved. Family was something she would never turn away and had five children of her own in 17 years.

Lea is a mother to two sons, Ryan and Marcus; and three daughters, Tanya, Shania and Kylee. She even had the joy of meeting her grandson, Easton. Her sister Shari, and her children, Laci, Kayla and Shelby; and brother, Kyle, also shared in her life.

There were some friends in Lea's life that were like family – like Heidi, Georgia, Frank and Derek. She truly loved everyone with all of her heart.