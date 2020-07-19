Lawrence Renner

Lawrence was born September 26, 1923 in Mandan to Ambrose and Bertha (Schmidt) Renner. He grew up on the family farm 12 miles southwest of Mandan and received his education at Highland School. He met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Kuntz while playing in a band at a wedding dance in Flasher, ND. They married on August 23, 1948 in Fallon, ND and enjoyed 71 years together.

Lawrence was a farmer-rancher most of his life and did custom combining. He enjoyed threshing and haying with horses at the farm in his younger years. Lawrence and Betty started farming and raising their family near St. Anthony, ND. They were blessed with several children, including their first set of twins. In 1964, they moved to their present farm south of Mandan, where a second set of twins and several more children enjoyed growing up. Lawrence raised cattle, chickens, pigs, and affectionately bought his daughters a pet lamb. He was mechanically inclined, fixing and building various items in his shop. After his retirement from farming, you could still see him driving the county roads checking the fields and watching the grain bins fill with the recent harvest. Lawrence loved to talk farming and often inquired about seeding and how the crops were doing. He started gardening in his later years, finding the perfect fertile spot behind the barn where his garden flourished. He currently has a small garden growing with the seeds he planted this spring.