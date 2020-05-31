Lawrence Engleman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence S. Engleman, 95, passed away May 20, 2020, of complications of the COVID-19 virus at Cherrywood Pointe, Plymouth, Minnesota. His last ride in life's rodeo was a tough one but he has now joined Arzella for eternity.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Bismarck Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Leanne Simmons, Bismarck First Presbyterian Church, presiding. Due to the present health situation, a livestream of the service will also be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home website for those unable or uncomfortable in attending.

Lawrence was born Oct. 6, 1924, to Smith and Laura (Sueltz) Engleman and grew up on the family ranch with his sister, Lucille. Early in his childhood he exhibited an innate ability to work with animals including a dog and a rooster that he taught to pull a wagon he had built. He drove a team of horses in the hayfield by the age of nine and shortly thereafter, learned to weld and began to repair and build machinery. His elementary school years were spent at the nearby country school, but he attended Valley City Normal High School. After his high school graduation, he returned to the ranch where he was put in charge of the livestock operation.