LaVonne Glasser

In the wee hours of the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, LaVonne D. Glasser died peacefully having completed her life on earth. LaVonne Diane, affectionately known as “Granny”, was born on Nov. 7, 1933 to Helen “Annie” and Ted Svihovec. She was the oldest of two children. LaVonne attended school in Mott through the 10th grade.

LaVonne married Martin Glasser and they had two children, Susan and Steven. They later divorced and LaVonne raised her children with the help of her mother, aunt and uncle, and grandmother.

Throughout her life, LaVonne worked at the Mott Drug, Pheasant Lounge, and Gjerstad Dental Clinic in Mott. After moving to Bismarck, LaVonne married Les Buchholz. After their divorce, she worked at Country House Deli and Arby's.

LaVonne enjoyed many good times with her family and friends. She especially loved time with Jackie Samuelson and Sybil and Dick Heyd at Lake Tschida. LaVonne loved the sun, her yard and garden, her dogs, reading, TV, especially old Westerns, and food; oh did she love to eat! Most of all, she loved every minute with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.