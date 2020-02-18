LaVonne Glasser

In the wee hours of the morning of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, LaVonne D. Glasser died peacefully having completed her life on earth. LaVonne Diane, affectionately known as “Granny”, was born on Nov. 7, 1933 to Helen “Annie” and Ted Svihovec. She was the oldest of two children. LaVonne attended school in Mott through the 10th grade.
LaVonne married Martin Glasser and they had two children, Susan and Steven. They later divorced and LaVonne raised her children with the help of her mother, aunt and uncle, and grandmother.
Throughout her life, LaVonne worked at the Mott Drug, Pheasant Lounge, and Gjerstad Dental Clinic in Mott. After moving to Bismarck, LaVonne married Les Buchholz. After their divorce, she worked at Country House Deli and Arby's.
LaVonne enjoyed many good times with her family and friends. She especially loved time with Jackie Samuelson and Sybil and Dick Heyd at Lake Tschida. LaVonne loved the sun, her yard and garden, her dogs, reading, TV, especially old Westerns, and food; oh did she love to eat! Most of all, she loved every minute with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents, Helen “Annie” and Ted Svihovec; brother, Loren “Sonny”; stepfather, Art Schorsch; and Rohlf and Svihovec grandparents and relatives; and her beloved four-legged companions Satch, Buffy, Solo, Tenille, King, Little Guy, and Gizmo.
LaVonne is survived by her children and their spouses, Susan and Mark Wagner and Steve and Linda Glasser; five wonderful grandchildren and their partners, Tyler and Maria Glasser; Chad and Brittni Glasser; Megan and Ridgeley Kraft; and Marissa Wagner and Russ Jenkins, and Mackenzie and Aaron Grinsteinner and 15 vibrant, fun-loving great-grandchildren, Gavin, Easton, and Madisyn Glasser; Charlie, Riley, Aubrey, Beckett, and Lia Glasser; Ainsley and Eisley Kraft; Emersyn, Addelia, and Jetison Jenkins; and Evelyn and Annaliese Grinsteinner; her beloved companion, “Rootie”; and many Bohemian Svihovec cousins and their families and Rohlf family relatives.
A special thank you to the staff of Bismarck/Burleigh Nursing especially Jean Kraft; the wonderful, caring staff at St. Gabriel's Community where Granny lived the past two months; CHI Hospice staff; and the kind, helpful physicians, nurse practitioners, and nurses of Mid Dakota Clinic. We so appreciate all you did for our Granny.
Celebration of Life services will be held at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Mott on Thursday, Feb. 20, with a Rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. MT. Fr. Russ Kovash will officiate with burial to follow at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Mott.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Mott. Please visit www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com to share condolences and memories of LaVonne.
If you are so inclined, memorials in honor of LaVonne can be sent to Central Dakota Humane Society, 2104 37th Street, Mandan, ND 58554.
Granny, you are the strongest woman we know! You loved your family and raised your children to be loving, strong, independent, and successful. You have left your mark on each of us – we will miss you forever. Rest in peace dear Granny.