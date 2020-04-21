Lavonne Fischer

Lavonne Vernelle Fischer, age 79, formerly of Dunn Center, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck. Lavonne was born in Grafton to Manville and Verna (Dahl) Stark.

She is survived by her children, Michael Fischer, Monica Fischer, Timothy Fischer, Kristi Fischer, and Anthony Fischer; grandchildren, Eric Fischer, Alex Ware, Lauren Ware, William Ware, Mia Nordstrom, Brandon Nordstrom, Reece Nordstrom, London Fischer, and Sloane Fischer; one sister and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Francis Fischer, and her son, Robert Mark Fischer.

A private service to honor Lavonne's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

