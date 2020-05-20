× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaVerne Marcella Sauer, formerly of Tappen, died in Fargo on May 17, 2020. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismarck and Nativity Church of Fargo.

Born March 31, 1932 in Weiser Township, LaVerne graduated from Pettibone High School in 1950. She attended Ellendale Teachers College and taught two years at Vernon School north of Dawson. In 1956, she joined the USAF, and was discharged in 1959. She also worked for the FBI before returning to farm with her brother Oscar and sister Monica. After retiring in 1999, she moved to Bismarck, where she lived until 2017.

LaVerne loved country music, poetry and animals (wild and tame). She was an avid gardener and loved to travel.

LaVerne is survived by one sister, Eloise (Vancouver, Wash.), niece Michelle Sauer (Adam Bures; Fargo), nephew Jeffrey Sauer (Anne; Calif.).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Irene, four brothers, Paul, Eugene, Vincent (Oscar), and Louis and five sisters, Roween, Beverly, Monica, Mary and Annette.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 22 at Nativity Church, Fargo with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Dawson Cemetery, Dawson.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.

Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo.

To plant a tree in memory of LaVerne Sauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.