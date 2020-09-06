× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaVerne Dale Boyko, age 76, of Hawley, MN, died on August 20, 2020 in Brigham City, UT.

LaVerne was born October 24, 1943 in Turtle Lake, ND to Dan and Elsie (Alexenko) Boyko. He was raised on the family farm near Ruso and graduated high school from Turtle Lake. He continued his education by attending North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, ND receiving a vocational degree in auto body repair, but his true passion would always be small business.

At the age of 11, LaVerne was baptized into the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He would remain a lifelong member of the church, most recently attending and serving at the Red River Seventh-day Adventist Church in Fargo, ND.

LaVerne was always looking for a way to turn a profit, and in the 1980s he started a small fruit business over the summers. He would earn quite a reputation across the state of ND for his traveling roadside fruit stand, "Boyko Fruit," which he would go on to make a lifelong business.