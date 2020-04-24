LaVerna Unruh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LaVerna Katherina Unruh, 91, died peacefully on April 22, 2020 in Beulah. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service was held on Friday, April 24, at Barbot Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by two daughters and five grandchildren: Pam Weidner (Wade) and their sons: Ryan (Leah), Michael (Deedra) and Scott (Jackie), Dickinson, and Nancy Unruh (David Cutting), Eugene, Ore., and their daughters: Helen, Bend, Ore., and Pearl, Madrid, Spain. She also had six great-grandchildren, all of Dickinson: Nolan, Rohby, Reese, Jace, Eli, and Eva.

LaVerna was preceded in death by her parents, brothers (Clarence, Oscar, and Robert) and sisters (Delma and Viola), and her husband, Chip.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Memorial Garden Fund at Knife River Care Center, Beulah.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

