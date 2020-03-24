LaVerna Knapp

LaVerna Donna (Helm) Knapp, 88, Mandan, passed away March 20, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held.

LaVerna was born May 13, 1931 to Adolph and Lydia (Schaeffer) Helm, the eighth of ten children. She attended country grade school near McClusky and graduated from South Center High School in Bismarck. She then graduated from Bismarck State College with a clerical and associate's degree in applied science.

She was employed as a dental assistant at Drs. Krause, Lauer, Lauer, Lee and Anstrom, where she assisted Dr. Warren Lee. On Dec. 7, 1962 she married Richard A. “Dick” Knapp, formerly from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He passed away Feb. 17, 1996.

She is survived by one daughter, Janeen K. Knapp, Bismarck; one grandson, Travis Lee Knapp, Moorhead, Minn.; one son, Brian Dean Knapp (Carol); two step-granddaughters and one step-grandson; a sister, Elaine Neff, McClusky; one sister-in-law, Janice Helm, numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend, Cash Dietz, Bismarck.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, Alvina Krueger, Adeline Hornbacher, Olivia Nigrin, Wilma Matties, and Patricia Schmitke, three brothers, Baldwin, Ervin and Ardell Helm, and sister-in-law, Gertie Helm.

