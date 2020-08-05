Laurie Lindteigen, 64, of Bismarck, passed away July 30, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck with Pastor Sylvia Bull as officiant.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Fort Yates, with a rosary/parish vigil at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Laurie Elizabeth Yellow was born July 20, 1956, to Arthur and Georgina (Molash) Yellow in Fort Yates. She was raised and educated in Fort Yates.
She married Lonnie Lindteigen Nov. 15, 2002, in Bismarck. After graduating from Standing Rock High School she attended college in Oklahoma. Laurie transferred to Minneapolis to be with her sister. She decided to further her education in Wahpeton until she moved back to Fort Yates to dedicate almost 20 years in early childhood education. Laurie worked for the Head Start Program and the Discovery Center, eventually becoming a supervisor in her field. She also helped gain services for special education needs.
She decided to offer a better opportunity for her children and moved to Bismarck the summer of 2000. Laurie worked for Sykes until deciding she wanted to get an education in the medical field. Laurie embarked her journey in health information at United Tribes Technical College. She graduated with a bachelor's degree May 19, 2003. She than decided she wanted to become a cancer registrar and after hard work, she passed her test and got her certification Dec. 18, 2003. Laurie proceeded to work for the Bismarck Cancer Center before deciding to retire and dedicate herself to raising her grandson, completing her gift for the love and protection she had for children.
Laurie's favorite hobbies were classic movies and TV films. Some of her favorites were Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke and especially Star Trek. Laurie enjoyed rock music from many different bands like The Rolling Stones to The Foo Fighters. She also enjoyed classical music from Claude Debussy and countless amounts from Mozart. Laurie enjoyed trying different foods and new recipes. She especially loved the local restaurant Paradiso. Feeding family and friends was very important to her. Laurie enjoyed collecting tea sets from different countries. She also collected Bear Foots statues and other black bear items because it represented her mother bear instincts. Laurie and her husband Lonnie celebrated every anniversary at the Legends Cabins in Deadwood, S.D. She enjoyed taking road trips to new places but stopping off at the Prairie Knights Casino to play a few slots was a real treat for her. Laurie is known as the Yahtzee Champion to all her children and her title is still undefeated. Laurie enjoyed relaxing by the river and has many countless memories with all her family and friends. Most of all her favorite pastimes was spending every moment she could with her grandchildren Mikie and Anaka.
Laurie will be deeply missed by her husband of 18 years, Lonnie; her three children, Kyle Laundreaux (Sharon), Kyle, S.D.; Amanda Andrews (Rob), Bismarck; and Richard Laundreaux, Bismarck; her stepsons, Justin Lindteigen (Gretchen), Fargo; and Ryan Lindteigen, Bismarck; 10 grandchildren, Mikie and Marcie Laundreaux; Anaka Andrews; Aubrey, Lilu, Levi, Lauren, Kinsley, Bria and Grace Lindteigen. She is also survived by her brother, Steve Yellow (Joette); sisters, Joyce, Renee (Jim), and Vivian; her sister-in-law, Jackie; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Laurie is preceded in death by her parents, Georgina and Art Yellow; her brothers, Glen and Tim Yellow; along with many special friends.
