Laurie Lindteigen

Laurie's favorite hobbies were classic movies and TV films. Some of her favorites were Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke and especially Star Trek. Laurie enjoyed rock music from many different bands like The Rolling Stones to The Foo Fighters. She also enjoyed classical music from Claude Debussy and countless amounts from Mozart. Laurie enjoyed trying different foods and new recipes. She especially loved the local restaurant Paradiso. Feeding family and friends was very important to her. Laurie enjoyed collecting tea sets from different countries. She also collected Bear Foots statues and other black bear items because it represented her mother bear instincts. Laurie and her husband Lonnie celebrated every anniversary at the Legends Cabins in Deadwood, S.D. She enjoyed taking road trips to new places but stopping off at the Prairie Knights Casino to play a few slots was a real treat for her. Laurie is known as the Yahtzee Champion to all her children and her title is still undefeated. Laurie enjoyed relaxing by the river and has many countless memories with all her family and friends. Most of all her favorite pastimes was spending every moment she could with her grandchildren Mikie and Anaka.