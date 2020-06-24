Laura James

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Laura Lou James, 76, Bismarck, passed away June 22, 2020, at Sanford Health after a courageous battle with cancer.

A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 12:30 at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in St. John on Saturday.

Laura was born in St. John, July 10, 1943, to Paul and Amelda LeBlanc. She married Roy James May 15, 1962. Together they had three children.

She was employed with the William Langer Jewel Berring Plant for most of her life and regretfully had to retire at the age of 75 from Sanford Health.

Laura deeply loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as was evident by the many photos around her home. Some of the things that gave her great joy were knitting, crocheting, and quilt making. Later in life, Laura developed a passion for Bison Football. Unless the games were live, she preferred to watch them alone so there were no distractions. She was always sweet and kind and had that memorable laugh that we will never forget.