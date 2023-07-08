MANDAN - Larry Wayne Trihub, 73, Mandan, passed away July 2, 2023 at his home in Mandan.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Evangel of Bismarck with Rev. Nate Chapman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Larry is survived by his daughter, Chelsey (Derrick) Symionow, Dickinson; grandsons, Tristin Symionow, Mandan and Caymen, Mason, and Julian Symionow, Dickinson; his mother, Alvera Trihub, Bismarck; siblings, Lana (Gerald) Bruels, Bismarck, LaRae (Randy) Templeton, Lakeville, MN; Lynette (Kevin) Thompson, Almont; Lance (Lisa) Trihub, Bismarck; companion, Carol Klingenstein, Bismarck; and many nieces and nephews along with several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; sister, Lori Miller; and his grandparents.

Please go to www.WeigelFuneral.com to view the full obituary and view the funeral livestream.