Larry Sorenson, 81, Garrison, died Monday, Dec.21, 2020 at the Garrison Hospital. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at the Garrison Church of God. Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Garrison. Masks will be required for all services and visitation.
Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Larry was born Nov. 25, 1939 in Harvey, the fourth of five sons of Sigurd and Frances (Ecklund) Sorenson. Following high school, he entered the U.S. Army on Sept. 9, 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1961.
Larry married Linda Weippert in 1971. From this union came a son, Michael. They later divorced. Larry married Joan Ruhland on April 17, 1986 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck. They made their home in Bismarck where he worked for Bruce Mobile Services until 1986. He and Joan then moved to Bottineau where he attended the College of Forestry to study urban forestry. Following college they moved to Salem, Oregon, where Larry worked for Texaco and later at a turkey plant. While living in Salem, he also owned his own landscaping business. In March of 1993, Larry and Joan moved back to North Dakota and lived on the Ruhland farm west of Garrison. Larry went back to work for Bruce Mobile in Bismarck before retiring in 2001. In the summer of 2007, he started working as a security guard for Fort Stevenson State Park during the night hours on weekends. In his spare time, Larry loved to be outside, especially going fishing.
Larry is survived by his wife Joan, Garrison; son, Michael (Melinda) Sorenson, Hubertus, Wis., several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, Cliff (Ruth) Sorenson, Glenn (Vicky) Sorenson, Gerald (Betty) Sorenson, Lyle Sorenson, and a special friend, Bob Anderson.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Fort Stevenson Foundation, Garrison/Max Ambulance or the Garrison Food Pantry.
