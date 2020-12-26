Larry Sorenson

Larry married Linda Weippert in 1971. From this union came a son, Michael. They later divorced. Larry married Joan Ruhland on April 17, 1986 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck. They made their home in Bismarck where he worked for Bruce Mobile Services until 1986. He and Joan then moved to Bottineau where he attended the College of Forestry to study urban forestry. Following college they moved to Salem, Oregon, where Larry worked for Texaco and later at a turkey plant. While living in Salem, he also owned his own landscaping business. In March of 1993, Larry and Joan moved back to North Dakota and lived on the Ruhland farm west of Garrison. Larry went back to work for Bruce Mobile in Bismarck before retiring in 2001. In the summer of 2007, he started working as a security guard for Fort Stevenson State Park during the night hours on weekends. In his spare time, Larry loved to be outside, especially going fishing.