Larry Mutzenberger, 65, Fargo, born and raised in Stanton, made his way into the next life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Fargo VA Hospital. Larry was born to Bill and Ida (Horning) Mutzenberger, the youngest of four children, on Aug. 7, 1954. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1972.

He served in the United States Marine Corps From 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1974 and married Joyce Kessler of Zap. They moved to Colorado where he participated in a computer repair program but entered the housing construction business and moved to Missouri.

Larry enjoyed living in Florida for 20 years, working in high rise construction.

He moved back to North Dakota in 2010, lived with his sister Lou, and was the maintenance manager of Block 6 Apartments in Fargo until his retirement.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ida, and is survived by brothers Marvin of Bismarck, Allen of Omaha, and sister Lou of Fargo.

Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

