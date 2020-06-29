Larry Christian

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry A. Christian of Bismarck, formerly of New Salem, passed away June 26, 2020 at home while in the care of his wife, Carleen, and St. Alexius/CHI Hospice.

Larry had been dealing with serious heart issues and other health problems for a long time, but was diagnosed with cancer in January of this year. He was tired, and his body could no longer take it all, thanks be to God for taking him out of his suffering. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Burial will be at a later date at the ND Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

Larry was born Sept. 15, 1944 in New Salem to Arthur and Emma (Frase) Christian. He was baptized Oct. 8, 1944 and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith on July 5, 1959. He was raised on the family farm where he worked until drafted into military service in 1964. Larry was in the U.S. Army in the First Battalion, Company C, Third Brigade, and returned safely home in 1967 after serving in Vietnam.

Shortly after his return home, he began work at the Peavey Lumber Company in New Salem. In 1968 he began working at the Farmers Union Grain Elevator, New Salem, and continued for 28 and a half years. He retired from grain elevator work due to lung problems; after healing up some, with the doctor's ‘okay,' he went to work at the U-Serve Convenience Store north of New Salem.