Larry Bender

Larry Duane Bender, 66, Bismarck, went to see Jesus on June 25, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E. Broadway Avenue, Bismarck, with Fr. Jarad Wolf officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

Visitation for Larry's friends will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Larry was born Oct. 24, 1953 in Bismarck at St. Alexius. In 1968 he moved from Braddock to Bismarck with his family. On Dec. 4, 1995, Larry began working at Pride. Larry had a passion for trains. He loved going shopping, out for ice cream and picnics. He also enjoyed going to work, watching movies, and collecting money from anyone he met.

Larry is survived by six brothers Harry (Joyce), Bismarck, Andrew, Willie (Carol) and Donnie (Pam), all of Seattle, Wash., Tom (Sue), Mandan, and Jim (Annette), Bismarck; and three sisters, Lorraine Eisenbarth, Bismarck, Angie (Willie) Hilzendeger, Bismarck, and Charlene (Kenneth) Fetzer, Bismarck; sister-in-law, Charlotte Bender; several aunts; one uncle and numerous nieces and nephews, all whom he loved very much.