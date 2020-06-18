Lagada Weigel

Babe was born to August and Lagada (nee Bachmeier) Dirk May 21, 1934, in rural Maple Leaf, South Dakota. She attended high school at St Mary's Catholic School in Bismarck until her senior year when she relocated to Marshfield, Wisc. Babe was in the first graduating class of Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield in 1952. She married Jacob H. Weigel on Aug. 23, 1952 in Bismarck and they divorced in 1991.

Babe worked at St. Joseph's Hospital as a unit clerk in the ICU and drove school bus for the Stratford School District for many years. She had a group of great friends who will recall many mornings drinking coffee and playing cards at their favorite restaurant in Stratford. She will be remembered by family and friends for her artistic talents including drawing, painting, sewing, quilting, and carving. Babe enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She was a voracious reader and instilled a love of reading in many of her children and grandchildren. She had a sharp sense of humor and an equally sharp pointer finger that her family knew well.