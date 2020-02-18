Kriss Enzi

Kriss Warren Enzi, 75, Beach, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius, Dickinson. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Silha Funeral Home, Beach. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Silha Funeral Home, Beach with Reverend David Fisher officiating. Interment services will be held at a later date in Braddock Cemetery, Braddock. Silha Funeral Home, Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Kris was born on Jan. 5, 1945 in Linton, a son of Herbert and Ethyl (Mandigo). He was raised and educated in North Dakota and following his education he became a dairy farmer in Braddock from 1963 through 1978. In 1978, he worked as an insurance agent for Mass Mutual in Bismarck through 1986 when he moved to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to help build a golf course while working at Lutheran Social Service counseling troubled children. He and his wife Paula did foster care for twelve years. In 1999, Kriss moved to Washington state working construction through 2006. In 2006, he moved to Beach and worked at various jobs and was employed at Home on the Range for seven years working with troubled youth. He was the past president of Detroit Lakes Foster Care Association.