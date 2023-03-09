FARGO - A higher power called Koko Karlin home on Sunday, March 5, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:00-7:00 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Ramada Inn located at 1400 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck, ND. Interment at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan will occur at a later date.

Corrine Jo Karlin was born on Friday, December 13, 1957, at the hospital in Bottineau, ND. As an infant her cousin Karen Lee started calling her Koko and the name stuck with her for life.

Koko's father Bob Forrest was a cement mason, and the family moved many times to follow his construction projects. She spent her childhood in Aneta, Maxbass, Edmore, Kenmare, and Garrison, North Dakota. She graduated from Garrison high school in 1976.

After high school, she completed the Heavy Equipment Operator Training course at the State University of North Dakota at Dickinson. From there she joined the UMWA and began working at the Glenharold Mine outside Stanton, ND, where she met her future husband.

Koko married Jim Karlin on November 17, 1979, in Riverdale, ND. For the remainder of her life, she never missed an opportunity to tell him how much she adored him. Together, Koko and Jim welcomed a son, Jimmy, in 1980, and a daughter, Karin, in 1983.

In 1991, Koko graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Addiction studies from Minot State University. After graduating from MSU, she completed her training at the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown. She went on to work at Badlands Human Service Center in Dickinson and West Central Human Service Center in Bismarck, where she received a 20-year service award from the ND Department of Human Services. During her career, she also worked at Heartview Foundation in Bismarck and Centers for Success in Devils Lake. At the time of her death, she was working for the MHA Nation at Good Road Recovery Center in Bismarck.

Koko believed that everyone is capable of improving themselves and their lives. She dedicated the majority of her life to assisting people struggling with addiction, mental health issues, and histories of trauma and abuse. She was an active member of several twelve-step programs and was always willing to help those wanting to help themselves.

Koko was a very fun and loving person. She loved everything that allowed her to spend time with her family and friends. She rarely missed an opportunity to play cards, board games, or just sit and drink coffee with the people she loved.

Koko was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Julie Campbell; brothers in law, Allen Campbell and Dennis Pierce; sister-in-law Marilyn Karlin; and nephews, Jacob Campbell and Todd Kaiser.

She is survived by husband of 43 years, Jim, and their children Jimmy and Karin; foster children Mari Wanzek, Steph Kelly, Otto Svenningson, and Amanda Berndt; brothers Timothy and Michael Forrest; Sister Loralei Pierce; nephews Zach and Nathan Forrest, Levi Campbell, Beaver and Brendan Brinkman, Scott Kaiser, and Todd, Jack, and Jake Karlin; nieces Zanna Helling, Audra Karlin, Christie Garcia, Michele Anderson, Jessica Coleman, Jenny Kaiser; 18 great nieces & nephews and 6 grandnieces & nephews; and friends of Bill W. & Dr. Bob everywhere.