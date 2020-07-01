Kipp Gabriel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kipp Edward Gabriel was born Nov. 2, 1982, to Ken and Adele Gabriel, in Bismarck. He died June 28, 2020.

Kipp grew up in Bismarck and graduated from Century High School. He then attended Bismarck State College receiving an associate of arts degree, then moved to Fargo where he attended Moorhead State University and made Fargo his permanent home.

Kipp's personality filled a room in the best possible way. He always exuded positivity and encouragement to everyone he met. He was known for being the heart and the rock for his family. Whenever there was a family gathering, Kipp was the first to gather all the kids to play a game. His nephews, Kaiden, Knox and Macalister, loved him “to the moon and back.” When Kipp and his brother, Kyle, left for school their mom always said, “work hard, be positive and I love you.” It's a saying he lived by every day and it showed.

The love for his girlfriend is a once-in-a-lifetime love. From their first “not-a-date” to making a house a home with their cats, their five years together was full of travel adventures, laughs, dancing, coffee, and cooking (with every spice and condiment included). Kipp and Krista were exactly alike but exactly the opposite - a perfect match and “weird in the best way.”