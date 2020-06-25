× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Liturgy of the Word for Kinda Rohr, 55, Taylor, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Stevenson Funeral Home, in Dickinson, with Father Joseph Evinger celebrating.

Kinda passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2000, at Hill Top Home of Comfort, in Killdeer.

To view full obituary, please visit the Stevenson Funeral Home website. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Dickinson

To plant a tree in memory of Kinda Rohr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.