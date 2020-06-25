Kinda Rohr

Funeral Liturgy of the Word for Kinda Rohr, 55, Taylor, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Stevenson Funeral Home, in Dickinson, with Father Joseph Evinger celebrating.

Kinda passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2000, at Hill Top Home of Comfort, in Killdeer.

To view full obituary, please visit the Stevenson Funeral Home website. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

