Kim Kroh

Kim Marie (Hohbein) Kroh, 61, Mandan, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck, from complications of a stroke. Cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. Inurnment was made in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

She was born May 12, 1959 at Bismarck to Hilbert and Darlene (Leingang) Hohbein. Kim was raised and educated in Mandan, graduating from Mandan High School in 1978 and attended NDSU.

She married Dwyene "Dewey" Kroh on Sept. 23, 1983 in Mandan. Kim had two sons, Levi and Ryan. She worked various positions but spent most of her time as a homemaker. She had a sweet-tooth and enjoyed crocheting scarves and blankets for the family. She cherished her dog Coco.

Kim is survived by her husband, Dewey; sons Levi (Stephanie) Kom and Ryan (Ciera) Kroh of Mandan; parents Hilbert and Darlene Hohbein of Mandan; sister Laurie (Tim) Meidinger of Mandan; five grandchildren.

