HAZEN - Kim Allan Langord, AKA Elf, 68, of Hazen, ND went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 10, 2023. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT, Friday, April 14, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Walt Wolf officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Elf is survived by his wife Tamara of Hazen, ND; his daughter, Holly (Tyrel) Victor of Hazen; his son, Colter Langord of Beulah; stepson, William (Savanah) Wolf of Halliday; his 5 sisters, Lynn Ofsthun, Jan (Gary) Panasuk, Lisa (Nathaniel) Hines, Dawn (Lenell) Cater, MaryChris Kirby; his 2 brothers, Richard Langord and Darwin (Patricia) Anderson, Jr; grandchildren, Chase Langord, Timothy Victor, Mattaya Victor, Tucker Victor, Faith Paul, Asher Wolf, Ryker Wolf; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.