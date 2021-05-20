Kevin Schulz

Kevin Lee Schulz, 62, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home in Marion.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home: 4200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402.

“Following the continued proclamations issued by the Governor, physical distancing must be practiced which may require a limited number of people allowed into a visitation at one time and limited seating available at services. The use of facial coverings is strongly encouraged.”

Kevin was born Aug. 15, 1958 in Bismarck, North Dakota, the son of Lyle and Jean Schulz. He was employed at Collins Aerospace and retired in 2015 as a senior engineering lab technician. Kevin enjoyed working on cars, especially muscle cars, watching movies, listening to music, and participating in RAGBRAI. He was very talented at playing the guitar and trumpet. Kevin's greatest love was spending time with family. He was considered a jack of all trades, master of none!