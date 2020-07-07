× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kent Neustel, 63, lost his battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer on July 1, 2020. He fought this fight as he lived his life - with courage, dignity, and grace.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020. Golfers: Golf at Hawktree Golf Course - Tee times 12 to 3 p.m. Reserve your tee time by calling Hawktree. Everyone: Social from 4 to 10 p.m. at Sertoma Park Shelter #6.

Kent will forever be remembered and loved by his best friend and wife, Tammy; along with his two children, Brandon Neustel, Portland, Ore., and Kylie (Aaron) Waldo, Aberdeen, S.D. He will be forever treasured by his adoring eight grandkids, Ayrlie, Ridley, Jovee, Avyn, Priya, and Beric Waldo, Jordan Neustel and Brianna Lee. Also surviving are his sister, Lynn (Rick) Dewitz; siblings-in-laws, Dr. Greg (Pam) Scherr, Brian (Tami) Scherr, Gail (Dave) Heil, Dr. Steven Scherr, and Mike Scherr. And of course, his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

Kent is joining in heaven his parents, Harold and Helen Neustel; his brother, Dwight Neustel; and father-in-law, George Scherr.

To share memories of Kent and to read the full obituary, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kent Neustel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.