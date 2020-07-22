Kenneth Thompson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth “Ken” Nordahl Thompson, 82, died at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings, Mont., on Thursday, July 9, 2020, with COVID-19.

Ken was born to Theodore “Ted” and Sophie (Erickson) Thompson on Nov. 15, 1937, at the old NP Hospital in Glendive, Mont. He grew up and attended schools in Beach graduating in 1955 second in his class. At Beach High School, Ken participated in basketball and football, FFA and band (at the spring music festival his clarinet solo received a Highly Superior rating). Summers he would be at second base for the Beach American Legion or the “Bees” baseball teams.

He attended Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn., for two years then transferred to South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in chemistry. He then entered graduate school at Montana State College in Bozeman where he received his Masters of Science and PhD in chemistry. After graduating, he briefly taught chemistry at South Dakota School of Mines.