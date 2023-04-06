MINOT - Kenneth T. Hopkins, 96, Minot, formerly of Garrison, ND died Saturday, April 1, 2023 in a Minot nursing home. Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison, ND with visitation to be held one hour prior to the service in the church. Kenneth is survived by his children George Hopkins, Ione Bimler, and Robert Hopkins; four grandchildren. To share memories and condolences or to read a complete obituary access www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com