Kenneth Riedemann

Kenneth Raymond Riedemann, 85, rural Hazen, went to heaven to be with his Lord and Saviour on March 26, 2020. He passed away, due to declining health issues, at Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen surrounded by his family. A service at the church will not be held because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Rev. Kirk Peters of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen will officiate a family graveside service at Rhein Cemetery, rural Hazen.

He is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 58 years; children, Faye and Jeff Lennie, rural New Salem, Kyle, rural Hazen, Julie and Kelly Hausauer, Beulah and Rachel Riedemann, rural Beulah; nine grandchildren, Travis and Karli (Brynjulson) Lennie, Desiree' and Evan Willman, Mikayla Lennie, Jaret Lennie, Cody Schank, Joshua and Jacey (Pulver) Schank, Hayden Norton, Josey Erickson and Tyrel Erickson.

He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Lorraine and Emanuel Ressler, Mandan, sister-in-law Norma Traxel, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lucille and David Erbstoesser all of Bismarck; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Esther (Uhl) Riedemann, his wife's parents Walter and Pauline (Schulz) Zeiszler, infant son David Riedemann, son-in-law Jeffrey Erickson, brother-in-law LeRoy Traxel and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

