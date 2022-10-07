SIMI VALLEY, CA—Kenneth (Ken) Knoll, 83, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on October 4, 2022, in Simi Valley, CA.

Ken was born on January 18, 1939, in Bismarck, ND. He was raised in Menoken, ND. He farmed, went into the Peace Corps, and then completed his college education at UND. In 1969, he moved to California where he was employed in the banking industry. He later owned and operated his own businesses. In his retirement, he enjoyed buying old tractors and restoring them to running condition.

On December 27, 1969, Ken married Judi Speten, in Riverside, CA. To this union four children were born: Dr. Michael (Maria) Knoll; daughters: Daniella, Natalie, and Nicole; Leah Knoll (Dave Colbert); daughter Lauryn Egg; Londa (Jeff) Casilli; children: Gunner, Hurley, Jagger, and Knox; and Laila (Gene) Worke; children: Ryder, Kingston, Rueger, Nevaeh, and Noah.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents: Mike and Mary Knoll; three brothers: Ed, Len, and Nick Knoll; one sister, Minnie Krein; and his in-laws: Rudy and Lucille Speten.

Ken is survived by one sister, Advina Kenyon; and one sister-in-law, Charlene Knoll. He is also survived by Judi’s family: Al (Elaine) Speten; Marg (Lyle) Aune; Colleen (Jim) Anderson; Bev (Darrell) Ingwerson; Pam (Bob) Gillette; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and burial will be at a later date in Bismarck, ND.

Ken’s wishes were that everyone PRAY FOR HIM.