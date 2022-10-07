BISMARCK—Kenneth James Garrett, 70, went home to Heaven on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Riverdale Community Church, Riverdale, ND with Pastor Alan L. Hathaway officiating. Burial will follow at Hazen City Cemetery, Hazen, ND.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ken was born on October 24, 1951 to James and Wyoma (Homec) Garrett in Thermopolis, WY, the second of nine children. He grew up and attended schools in Thermopolis, Hardin, MT, Lovell, WY, Cowley, WY and Riverdale, as a result of his father’s vocation as a survey engineer. Ken began his work at the Riverdale Fish Hatchery at the Garrison Dam, owned a farm outside of Deaver, WY, learned to operate heavy equipment on oil rigs in Wyoming. He went on to take various positions at Glen Harold Mine near Stanton, ND from 1975 until its closure in 1995. Ken then began his own contracting business, Garrett & Sons. He owned a commercial shop and yard in Riverdale and began doing contract work with heavy equipment around the Lake Sakakawea area, near Riverdale and Pick City with some commercial contracting at Dakota Gasification Company, near Beulah, ND.

Ken married Marilyn Miller in 1975 in Riverdale and the couple had three children, Russell, Aaron and Anna. They were the joys of their lives, always. The family moved from Riverdale to Pick City where they had moved the Catholic Parish Rectory from Underwood to land they owned there.

Ken suffered a stroke in 2010 and began the process of selling equipment and closing his business. Ken and Marilyn retired and moved to Tularosa, New Mexico in 2016, where they enjoyed their convenient home and sunny climate. Ken loved flying his own plane, fishing and hunting in his younger years, motorcycling and working in his commercial shop in Riverdale. He was a board member on the Mercer County Regional Airport Authority from its inception and an ambulance driver for the Riverdale/Pick City Ambulance. He served one term as the mayor of Pick City and as the president and vice-president for the UMWA Local.

Ken’s friendly, cheerful, helpful personality were known by his willingness to help anyone in need. His work ethic was excellent, he loved his family and generously gave of his time, abilities and finances to prosper his children. Ken loved Marilyn dearly and she cared for him until his passing.

Ken is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Tularosa, NM; his children, Russell Garrett of rural Pick City, Aaron (Evgenia) Garrett of Parkland, FL, and Anna (Loren) Novak of Hazen; seven grandsons, Adam, Judah, Simon and Gabriel Novak and Alexander, Dimitry and Elliot Garrett; five brothers, Tom (Dawn) Garrett, Jim Garrett, Randy (Shawna) Garrett, all of Hazen, Tim Garrett of Sheridan, WY and Darryl (Pharada) Garrett of Underwood, ND; two sisters, Toni (Bob) Biggs of High Rolls, NM and Tina (Richard) Anderson of Dallas, TX; one brother-in-law, James (Nancy) Miller of Bottineau, ND; one sister-in-law, Joan (Ron) Iverson of Rapid City, SD; special cousin, Annie (Kelly) Connell of Lander, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, John (Karen) Garrett.

A special thanks to the Riverdale Community Church Ladies for their help and hospitality, the Riverdale/Pick City Ambulance, Mike and Nate McLeery, Phyllis Hodgeson and Rebecca Duben for their thoughtful and beautiful gestures.Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.