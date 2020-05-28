Kenneth Huesers

Kenneth “Kenny” Huesers, 80, Garrison, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at a Minot care facility. Private memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. Burial will be at the church cemetery. The service will be posted to the Thompson Funeral Home of Garrison's Facebook page.
Kenneth G. Huesers was born April 5, 1940 in Garrison to Barnie and Lillian (Mehlhoff) Huesers. He was raised and educated in Garrison, graduating from Garrison High School in 1958. During his senior year in high school, he joined the National Guard being called to active duty during time in service. He was honorably discharged in 1965. Ken married Betty Huber on Feb. 2, 1963 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison.
Ken and Betty spent their lives farming both east and west of Garrison retiring in 2013. Ken's love of farming was a lifelong journey of learning and trying new opportunities. Some successful and some not so much. He enjoyed sharing his love of farming with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed his farming neighbors and friendships that he developed over the years. He loved to visit and, on most mornings, you would find him at the local cafe having breakfast or coffee with ‘the coffee group' of friends. In the early years of their marriage, Ken also worked as a machinist in the Seattle, Wash., area.
Ken's favorite pastimes were flying and traveling. He started flying in 1967 and continued until 1997. Many family trips were taken by airplane. Traveling was important to Ken, seeing what was happening in the rest of the country and meeting new friends along the way which many of those friendships continued throughout his life. He enjoyed searching for the ‘best deal' shopping pawn shops in different cities where he traveled to. Ken and Betty spent many winters traveling in their RV in the warmer weather states and spent many winters in Arizona. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was on the Garrison Airport Board.
Above farming, flying and traveling, Ken loved his family. Family gatherings and time spent with his grandchildren were very dear to him. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren to the DQ for ice cream or just for a drive in the countryside looking at the crops.
Ken is survived by his wife, Betty, Garrison; son, Stuart, Benedict; daughter, Nancy (Jim) Vitko, Minot; daughter-in-law, Brenda Huesers, Garrison; grandchildren, Misty Joy, Charles, and Zachary Huesers, Anthony Vitko, and Ashley, Haley and Tyler Huesers; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ed (Lori) Huesers; sister, Barb (Jim) Carter; sister-in-law, Karen Huesers and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, William “Billy” and brothers, Maynard and William.
