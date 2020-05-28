Kenneth Huesers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth “Kenny” Huesers, 80, Garrison, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at a Minot care facility. Private memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. Burial will be at the church cemetery. The service will be posted to the Thompson Funeral Home of Garrison's Facebook page.

Kenneth G. Huesers was born April 5, 1940 in Garrison to Barnie and Lillian (Mehlhoff) Huesers. He was raised and educated in Garrison, graduating from Garrison High School in 1958. During his senior year in high school, he joined the National Guard being called to active duty during time in service. He was honorably discharged in 1965. Ken married Betty Huber on Feb. 2, 1963 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison.

Ken and Betty spent their lives farming both east and west of Garrison retiring in 2013. Ken's love of farming was a lifelong journey of learning and trying new opportunities. Some successful and some not so much. He enjoyed sharing his love of farming with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed his farming neighbors and friendships that he developed over the years. He loved to visit and, on most mornings, you would find him at the local cafe having breakfast or coffee with ‘the coffee group' of friends. In the early years of their marriage, Ken also worked as a machinist in the Seattle, Wash., area.