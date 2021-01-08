Ken Westrum

Kenneth Henry Westrum, 94, of Beach, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Beach. Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. and from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. at the Silha Funeral Home, Beach. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the First Lutheran Church, Beach with Pastor Roger Dieterle officiating. The funeral service will also be livestreamed via the First Lutheran Church Facebook page. Interment with military honors will be in the Beach Lutheran Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family moved to Bowbells shortly after Ken was born and he attended school there and graduated in the class of 1944. He excelled in baseball and got the nickname “Satch” for his play at first base. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army in the Philippines. After he was discharged he joined his brothers in Bismarck for a few years before moving to Parshall, where he took a job as a linotype operator at the Mountrail County Record. It was there that he met Joyce Annette Sund, and they were married Oct. 30, 1958. A job came open at the Golden Valley News in Beach and he and Joyce, along with daughter, Sue made the move to Beach in 1961. He worked at the paper until 1977 when he and Joyce divorced. Ken moved to Williston to help his sister, Shirley take care of their mother. He worked as a carpenter for Morrell Larson Construction until 1983 when his daughter Sue, who was managing the Flying J asked him to come work for her. Ken worked for Flying J for 15 years until he retired in 1998. Even though divorced, Ken only missed one holiday with his family and that was a Thanksgiving due to poor road conditions. In December of 1998 at the urging of his children, Ken moved back to Beach. On May 15, 1999 he and Joyce were reunited in marriage at the First Lutheran Church.