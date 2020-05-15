Ken Tanata

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ken (Kenny) John Tanata, 82, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Sanford Health in Fargo surrounded by his loving family.

Ken was born Dec. 28, 1937 to Matt and Lidwina (Scheler) Tanata in Jamestown and was the younger of two sons. He and his brother Charlie grew up in Wimbledon and Ken attended school in Wimbledon, New Rockford and graduated from the Assumption Abbey in Richardton in 1956.

Ken served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. He married Jeanie (Blahna) Tanata on Oct. 9, 1965 in Jamestown. They moved to Spencer, Iowa, where he was an exterminator for Lystads. They moved back to Jamestown, where Ken was the assistant manager of the American Legion. He also managed the Knights of Columbus and the V.F.W. Ken was a member of the K.C., Eagles and the Amvets Club.

After his retirement, Ken was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion for St. James Basilica, the homebound and High Acres Manor. Strong in his faith, he was an Abider at Ave Maria Village. Ken was a very devout Catholic, who enjoyed sharing his faith and knowledge with others. He spent countless hours saying the rosary and praying for those in need. It was felt Ken had a special connection with God, and many of his prayers were answered.