Ken Tanata

Ken (Kenny) John Tanata, 82, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Sanford Health in Fargo surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born Dec. 28, 1937 to Matt and Lidwina (Scheler) Tanata in Jamestown and was the younger of two sons. He and his brother Charlie grew up in Wimbledon and Ken attended school in Wimbledon, New Rockford and graduated from the Assumption Abbey in Richardton in 1956.
Ken served in the Army from 1956 to 1958. He married Jeanie (Blahna) Tanata on Oct. 9, 1965 in Jamestown. They moved to Spencer, Iowa, where he was an exterminator for Lystads. They moved back to Jamestown, where Ken was the assistant manager of the American Legion. He also managed the Knights of Columbus and the V.F.W. Ken was a member of the K.C., Eagles and the Amvets Club.
After his retirement, Ken was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion for St. James Basilica, the homebound and High Acres Manor. Strong in his faith, he was an Abider at Ave Maria Village. Ken was a very devout Catholic, who enjoyed sharing his faith and knowledge with others. He spent countless hours saying the rosary and praying for those in need. It was felt Ken had a special connection with God, and many of his prayers were answered.
Ken was a loving, involved father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending many hours fishing, camping with his children and spoiling his grandchildren. Later in life, he looked forward to Thursdays, where he enjoyed going to mass, followed by Chinese lunch and driving out to Spiritwood with his brother.
Ken was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Jeanie; his three daughters Lynn (Al) Burgard, Bismarck, and children Madison, Rachel and Brooke; Angie (Tom) Hansted, Bismarck, and children Morgan and Blake; Kristi (Dave) Burgard, Waunakee, Wis., and children Bailey and Lexi. He is also survived by his brother Charlie (Liz) Tanata, Jamestown.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law Lance and Blanche Blahna.
Rosary/vigil service: 7 p.m. Monday.
Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Both services will be held at St. James Basilica, Jamestown.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
We ask that you please follow social distancing guidelines and recommend wearing a mask while attending services at the church.
The Mass of Christian burial will be streamed online Tuesday by going to Youtube and searching the Eddy Funeral Home page.
In lieu of flowers, plants or memorials preferred.
Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
