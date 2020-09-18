Ken Roethler

He loved anything that involved being with his family. Camping trips (with a pop-up camper) were often favorite family events or fishing trips to his parents in Northern Minnesota or traveling the United States in a station wagon with a car top carrier and family of seven to visit relatives or friends.

Ken and Donna's favorite were road trips whether around town or to be with their family and grandchildren. If there was a soccer, football or baseball game for a grandchild, or first communion or whatever event, they traveled across the country to be there.

He was involved with the Boy Scouts and became the Director Ad Altare Dei: a program for Catholic scouts to encourage an active Catholic faith. As an adult supervisor, Ken took the scouts on many camping/hiking outings throughout North Dakota and even into Montana and Minnesota.

Ken was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus. The Knights of Columbus are committed to four core principles or “degrees”: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism which exemplified Ken's life. Ken became a Fourth Degree Knight. He had many friends working with the Knights of Columbus and worked at several pancake breakfasts and roast beef dinners.