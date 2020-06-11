Kelly Leingang

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelly J. Leingang, 28, Cannon Ball, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2020, at New Town. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at the Youth Activity Center, Cannon Ball, with Pastor Wayland American Horse officiating. Burial will be in the Yellow Hammer Family Cemetery, Cannon Ball. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the Youth Activity Center.

Kelly was born Jan. 19, 1992, in Bismarck to George and Kimberly (Yellow Hammer) Leingang. He was raised and educated in Cannon Ball and graduated from Standing Rock High School in 2011. Being sports minded, the highlight of high school was being part of the 2011 State Class B Basketball Tournament team. After high school he worked at PKC and then attended a SRST maintenance program before working at Northwest Contracting and later for Northern Sky Construction. He also worked at the Head Start program and for Earnest Trenching. Before his death he had been working at Solen High School.

Kelly was very protective of his family and friends. He loved to fish, was a grass dancer in his younger years and was a big fan of the L.A. Rams football team. He loved playing softball, especially shortstop with his strong arm. Most important to him was his children whom he loved dearly.