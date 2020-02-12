Kelly Breidenbach

Kelly Jo Breidenbach, 49, Napoleon, passed away Feb. 11, 2020 at her home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will held in the spring at St. Philip Neri Catholic Cemetery, Napoleon.

Kelly Jo (McDonald) Breidenbach was born on June 22, 1970 in Fargo. Kelly completed elementary and high school in West Fargo and was an exemplary student and athlete. She attended North Dakota State University with scholarships for track and cross country and graduated with a degree in business administration and accounting in the spring of 1992.

Kelly married Nick Breidenbach on July 10, 1992. Over the years, Kelly and Nick moved often before finally coming home to Napoleon in 2008.

Kelly held various accounting and office management positions prior to rising to her vocation as a mother. She left the work force in 2000 to raise her seven children and live the life of a mother that she loved so much.

Kelly dedicated her life and energies to her family, her church and her community.

