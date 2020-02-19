Keith Paterson

Keith Paterson

{{featured_button_text}}

Keith Jay Paterson, 61, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Riverdale, died Feb. 12, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Riverdale. Interment will be held 9 a.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, rural Mandan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Riverdale.

He will always be loved, forever missed and never forgotten by his mother, Elisabeth Paterson, Riverdale; brother, Steven (Jody) Paterson; sister, Robin Nelson, Las Vegas, Nev.; nieces, Nicole (Steve) Klaman, Whitley Paterson (Luke Adams), Samantha Paterson and Erika Nelson; great-nieces and nephews, Kamryn and Sydney Adams, Finn Paterson and August Dvorak.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com for the complete obituary and to share memories of Keith with his family.

(Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Underwood)

To send flowers to the family of Keith Paterson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 24
Graveside Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
9:00AM
North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News