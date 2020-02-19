Keith Paterson

Keith Jay Paterson, 61, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Riverdale, died Feb. 12, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Riverdale. Interment will be held 9 a.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, rural Mandan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Riverdale.