Keith Paterson

Keith Jay Paterson, 61, Summerset, S.D., formerly of Riverdale, died Feb. 12, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Riverdale. Interment will be held 9 a.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, rural Mandan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Riverdale.
You have free articles remaining.
He will always be loved, forever missed and never forgotten by his mother, Elisabeth Paterson, Riverdale; brother, Steven (Jody) Paterson; sister, Robin Nelson, Las Vegas, Nev.; nieces, Nicole (Steve) Klaman, Whitley Paterson (Luke Adams), Samantha Paterson and Erika Nelson; great-nieces and nephews, Kamryn and Sydney Adams, Finn Paterson and August Dvorak.
Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com for the complete obituary and to share memories of Keith with his family.
(Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Underwood)
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
11:00AM
9:00AM
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554