Keith Haux

Keith Patrick Haux, 57, passed away on March 8, 2020 in Backus, Minn.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1962 in Bismarck to Melvin and Florence (Birdsell) Haux. When he was in the third grade, his family moved to Hazelton where he attended school and graduated from high school. He then moved back to Bismarck to attend BSC for Process Plant Technology. After graduation, he moved to Cottage Grove, Minn., and worked in a refinery as a technician for eight years. He then worked for Emerson as an inside sales representative for 24 years until his retirement in 2019.

In December 2019, he moved to his lake cabin in Backus, Minn., where he was enjoying his retirement and also volunteering his time at the Senior Center and Dog Shelter. Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and his dogs who were his pride and joy.

Keith is survived by his brother Kelly, Bismarck; niece Amanda, Bismarck; two dogs, Eddy and Bailey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Florence Haux.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

