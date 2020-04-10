Keenan Thompson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keenan Paul Thompson, 34, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home. He was born in Minot on February 18, 1986, the son of Steven and Charlene (Teske) Thompson.

Along with his trademark smile, Keenan was easy to spot in the crowd because of his height and bright blonde hair. He was proud of being a part of Magic City Fire and Flow Art and performing with them. Keenan also liked attending music festivals and was known to join his friends at more than one party with a bonfire.

Keenan could often be found hunting, fishing and camping, his true joys in life. He had enjoyed these activities with his father, Steve, who passed away on Nov. 28, 1998.

He had a nomadic soul and enjoyed wandering the country. Keenan worked hard at construction during the summers with the goal of traveling in the winters. He spent the winter of 2018-19 in Mexico.

His mother, Charlene or “Charlie”, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. After her death, Keenan traveled to Arizona and Nevada to visit family and friends. He had returned to Minot recently after doing his usual camping, hiking and fishing along the way.