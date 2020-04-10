Keenan Thompson

Keenan Paul Thompson, 34, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home. He was born in Minot on February 18, 1986, the son of Steven and Charlene (Teske) Thompson.
Along with his trademark smile, Keenan was easy to spot in the crowd because of his height and bright blonde hair. He was proud of being a part of Magic City Fire and Flow Art and performing with them. Keenan also liked attending music festivals and was known to join his friends at more than one party with a bonfire.
Keenan could often be found hunting, fishing and camping, his true joys in life. He had enjoyed these activities with his father, Steve, who passed away on Nov. 28, 1998.
He had a nomadic soul and enjoyed wandering the country. Keenan worked hard at construction during the summers with the goal of traveling in the winters. He spent the winter of 2018-19 in Mexico.
His mother, Charlene or “Charlie”, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. After her death, Keenan traveled to Arizona and Nevada to visit family and friends. He had returned to Minot recently after doing his usual camping, hiking and fishing along the way.
Keenan was well read on a wide variety of subjects and enjoyed talking and debating (vigorously) about them. Once he had his mind made up on a subject, it was almost impossible to change his point of view.
Keenan had a passion for scuba diving and was researching programs to become a Master Scuba Diver. He was considering a move to Florida or another location to achieve the certification he desired. Keenan had already logged more than the 50 dives required for any program; he found contentment in the ocean.
Keenan was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Shane Thompson, who died on July 30, 1988; uncles, Paul (Happy) Thompson and Jay Thompson; and aunts, Sandy Teske and Marcella (Marcy) Thompson.
His loving family includes: brother, Seth Thompson, Minot; aunts and uncles, Garry (Bonnie) Teske, Bismarck, Greg (Jocy) Teske, North Oakes, Minn., Joe (Julie) Teske, Coon Rapids, Minn., Joyce (Marvin) Bauer, Beulah, Rose (Ron) Kraft, Bismarck, James (Teresa) Teske, Hartville, Mo., and Mary (Webb) Garrison, Wasilla, Alaska, David Thompson, Minot, Douglas (Carol) Thompson, Lake Metigoshe and Queen Creek, Ariz., and Kimberlee (John MacMartin) Thompson, Minot; and numerous cousins.
Family graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, at Rosehill Memorial Park (Section 30) in Minot. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, please observe social distancing.
Visitation (due to the restrictions): Friends are encouraged to attend a drive-by memorial visitation at Rosehill Memorial Park, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Please assemble all vehicles in line on 11th Ave SE to the west and enter Gate #6. The family will be positioned at Keenan's gravesite, but all attendees are encouraged to remain in their vehicles.
An informal celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The service will be video recorded for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube.
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at Thompson-Larson's website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.