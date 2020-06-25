× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen Roth, 80, Glen Ullin, passed away June 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin. Inurnment will be in the Glen Ullin City Cemetery along with her husband, Richard, who passed away Feb. 14, 2020. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Kathleen was born Jan. 18, 1940, at Glen Ullin, to Joseph and Selma (Kinnischtzke) Kottre. She was raised and educated in Glen Ullin. She married Richard Roth on June 22, 1957. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Cordell Roth, Glen Ullin, Linette (Jesse) Wilson, Hebron, and Lanelle (Jacob) Dalbol, West Fargo; eight grandchildren; LaShawn (William) Bedsole, Allen (Emily) Wetzel, Lacey Roth, Collin Roth, Lindsey Heupel, Laikyn Pfeifle, Brenden Pfeifle, and Lindy Dalbol; five great-grandchildren, Logan Bedsole, Crewz Wetzel, Liam Bedsole, Elijah Roth, Courtney Wetzel; sisters-in-law, Delaine Kottre and Linda Kottre; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.