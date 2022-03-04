Kathleen Lanz

Kathleen C. (Rennich) Lanz received her wings on March 2nd, 2022, at the age of 90, surrounded by her caretakers at Edgewood Mandan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 8th at Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at Weigel Funeral Home with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Kenneth) Weiand of Mandan; three sons, George (Linda) Rennich of Mandan, Dave (Mary) Rennich of Bismarck, and John Rennich of Bismarck; seven grandchildren, Chris Weiand of Mandan, Craig (Kim) Rennich of West Fargo, Melanie (Ian) Flanders of Bismarck, Corey (LeAnn) Rennich of Bismarck, Jenny (Travis) Gatzke of Mandan, Jesse (Victoria Bellon) Rennich of Bismarck, and Sam Rennich of Bismarck; and eight great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Magdalene Berger; her seven siblings; her spouses, George Rennich Sr., and Harland Lanz; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Dion Palen; and her grandson, Jacob Rennich.

The family of Kathleen would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Edgewood Mandan and CaringEdge Hospice for providing the utmost care and making her last days of life full of peace and comfort.

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to Kathleen's family.