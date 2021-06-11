Kathleen Bittner

Kathleen “Kathy” Elizabeth Bittner, 71, Bismarck, went to heaven May 22, 2021 surrounded by her family when she lost her battle with Neuroendocrine cancer. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 14 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Kathleen was born to Peter and Helen (Keller) Bauman in Bismarck on Nov. 17, 1949. Kathleen was raised and attended school in Strasburg. After graduating in 1967 from Emmons Central High School, she attended RD Beauty School in Bismarck.

On Dec. 28, 1968, Kathleen married Jerald Bittner in Strasburg, where they made their home. In 1969 they welcomed their daughter, Darcy, and in 1970 they welcomed their son, Bryan.