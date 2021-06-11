Kathleen Bittner
Kathleen “Kathy” Elizabeth Bittner, 71, Bismarck, went to heaven May 22, 2021 surrounded by her family when she lost her battle with Neuroendocrine cancer. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 14 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.
Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Kathleen was born to Peter and Helen (Keller) Bauman in Bismarck on Nov. 17, 1949. Kathleen was raised and attended school in Strasburg. After graduating in 1967 from Emmons Central High School, she attended RD Beauty School in Bismarck.
On Dec. 28, 1968, Kathleen married Jerald Bittner in Strasburg, where they made their home. In 1969 they welcomed their daughter, Darcy, and in 1970 they welcomed their son, Bryan.
Kathleen owned and operated her own beauty salon, Kathy's 'Kut' n 'Kurl' in Strasburg out of her home for many years. In 1991, Kathleen and Jerald moved to Bismarck where Kathy worked at United Printing for several years, a career Kathy was extremely fond of. She became acquainted with many people and maintained lifelong friendships during her time there. The last 12 years of Kathleen's career were spent working at Midwest Motor Express. In 2017 Kathleen retired. Kathleen and Jerry enjoyed their retirement alongside one another, spending many winters in Arizona.
Kathleen's four grandchildren were her ultimate pride and joy. She cherished time she was able to spend with them. The last three years she enjoyed spending time with her great-grandson, Jamison. Each year she looked forward to Branding Season and The Bauman Christmas, but most specifically, spending quality time with family. She also had a passion for baking, golfing and planting flowers.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Jerald, Bismarck; two children, Darcy Bittner (Frank Lerma), Gilbert, Ariz., and Bryan (Jacque) Bittner, Jordan, Minn.; four grandchildren, Nicole Selzler, Mesa, Ariz., Kendra Bittner, Delanie Bittner, Carson Bittner, all of Jordan, Minn.; and one great-grandson, Jamison Ramirez, child of Nicole Selzler.
She is sorely missed by her family, including her brothers, Florian Bauman, Ronald (Phyllis) Bauman and David (Kathy Jo) Bauman; and one sister, Marietta (Scott) Bauman Wientjes.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her father and mother, Peter and Helen Bauman; and sister-in-law, Kathy Bauman.
Kathleen also leaves behind beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts too numerous to mention.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or the American Cancer Society.
To share memories of Kathleen and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.